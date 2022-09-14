Fall Ride events to begin Thursday in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) -- Thousands of people are expected to call the northwoods home this week for 41st annual Fall Ride.

Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country venture to Tomahawk for scenic fall cruises and to reunite with familiar faces. Fall Ride is Sept. 15-18.

Fall Ride has long been associated with honoring and celebrating our Veterans, supporting causes like the Never Forgotten Honor Flight and Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, and hosting VFW Blood Drives and Breakfast with a Vet.

Many of the events begin Thursday, including a bonfire and brat fry. Friday features the Thunder Parade. Saturday is the main day for music including Bobby Friss and JACKYL. Music, food and drinks will be available throughout the weekend.

The event is crucial for Tomahawk’s overall economy, but thanks to the continuing support of returning riders, it always makes for a well-attended event.

