News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fall Ride events to begin Thursday in Tomahawk

Motorcyclists take off for the Thunder Parade in Tomahawk, WI. (FILE)
Motorcyclists take off for the Thunder Parade in Tomahawk, WI. (FILE)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) -- Thousands of people are expected to call the northwoods home this week for 41st annual Fall Ride.

Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country venture to Tomahawk for scenic fall cruises and to reunite with familiar faces. Fall Ride is Sept. 15-18.

Fall Ride has long been associated with honoring and celebrating our Veterans, supporting causes like the Never Forgotten Honor Flight and Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, and hosting VFW Blood Drives and Breakfast with a Vet.

Many of the events begin Thursday, including a bonfire and brat fry. Friday features the Thunder Parade. Saturday is the main day for music including Bobby Friss and JACKYL. Music, food and drinks will be available throughout the weekend.

The event is crucial for Tomahawk’s overall economy, but thanks to the continuing support of returning riders, it always makes for a well-attended event.

For more information on the Main Street Tomahawk Fall Ride, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Threat at Wausau West “unsubstantiated”; students and staff are safe
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Highlights from the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight
Highlights from the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight
Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake sits down with Tony Langfellow
WATCH: Marshfield Mayor chats about upcoming events and new business news