Athens, Edgar volleyball pick up wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Athens and Edgar volleyball continued their strong seasons with respective wins on Tuesday, while Amherst boys soccer fell to Waupaca.

Athens shows Rib Lake why there are ranked number one in Division 4, sweeping Rib Lake 3-0. Edgar and Auburndale were locked in a tight battle in set 2 before Edgar won 25-22.

Amherst was able to keep their match scoreless early on behind Zachary Mondello in net, but the Rockets were able to score five goals to win 5-0.

