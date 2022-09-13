News and First Alert Weather App
World-renowned disabled athlete to speak April 19-20 in Wausau

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to hear the remarkable story of a man who defied the odds and now spreads his message of empowerment during a free event this week in Wausau.

Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah will share his story and message on Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at UWSP Wausau Campus Theater and Thursday, April 20 at 6:15 p.m. at Wausau West High School Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Yeboah was born in Ghana, West Africa in 1977. He was born with a deformed leg and dismissed by most people, except his mother.

As a boy, he hopped to school more than two miles each way, learned to play soccer, left home at age thirteen to provide for his family, and, eventually, became a cyclist. He rode an astonishing four hundred miles across Ghana in 2001, spreading his powerful message: disability is not inability.

In 2005, he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for bringing attention to disabled people in Ghana.

Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah to speak in Wausau on April 19-20
Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah to speak in Wausau on April 19-20(A Walk in their Shoes)

