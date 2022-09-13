World-renowned disabled athlete to speak Sept. 20 in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to hear the remarkable story of a man who defied odds and now spreads his message of empowerment during a free event at DC Everest Middle School.

Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah will share his story and message on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5:45-6:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Yeboah was born in Ghana, West Africa in 1977. He was born with a deformed leg and dismissed by most people, except his mother.

As a boy, he hopped to school more than two miles each way, learned to play soccer, left home at age thirteen to provide for his family, and, eventually, became a cyclist. He rode an astonishing four hundred miles across Ghana in 2001, spreading his powerful message: disability is not inability.

In 2005, he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for bringing attention to disabled people in Ghana.

Emmanuel's Dream event (Joseph Grape | Colin Hanson/ Joseph Grape)

