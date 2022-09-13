News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

World-renowned disabled athlete to speak Sept. 20 in Weston

Microphone
Microphone(Gray)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to hear the remarkable story of a man who defied odds and now spreads his message of empowerment during a free event at DC Everest Middle School.

Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah will share his story and message on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5:45-6:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Yeboah was born in Ghana, West Africa in 1977. He was born with a deformed leg and dismissed by most people, except his mother.

As a boy, he hopped to school more than two miles each way, learned to play soccer, left home at age thirteen to provide for his family, and, eventually, became a cyclist. He rode an astonishing four hundred miles across Ghana in 2001, spreading his powerful message: disability is not inability.

In 2005, he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for bringing attention to disabled people in Ghana.

Emmanuel's Dream event
Emmanuel's Dream event(Joseph Grape | Colin Hanson/ Joseph Grape)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused...
Man convicted in missing woman’s murder gets life without eligibility of parole
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

Wausau School District's administration building (WSAW photo)
Wausau School Board approves plans to move forward with new charter school
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling
Senior center lunch room
While inflation takes a toll on U.S. seniors, billions of dollars in benefits go unused
The trip was year's in the making for the couple
Minocqua couple celebrates anniversary on Honor Flight