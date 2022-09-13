Wisconsin meat wholesaler, liquor store recall 25 different food products

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WBAY) - Country Sausage is voluntarily recalling 25 different meat products sold at its retail store and Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips, in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

The recall involves all of the products below purchased on or before September 12, 2022. State inspectors discovered during a routine inspection that they were not produced under a food safety plan.

No illnesses have been reported, but anyone with symptoms of a foodborne illness should call their doctor. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says

If you have any of these Country Sausage products, throw them out:

Beef jerky

Jalapeno beef jerky

Landjaeger

Natural casing wieners

Roscoe’s snack sticks

Pepper jack snack sticks

Summer sausage

Pepper jack summer sausage

Fully cooked Polish sausage

Bacon

Cheddarwurst

Bacon cheddarwurst

Jalapeno cheddarwurst

Chubby’s Chubbies (large hot dogs)

Ring bologna

Blood sausage

Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin

Beef tenderloin*

Beef ribeye steak*

Beef sirloin steak*

Bratwursts*

Italian sausage (bulk)*

Ground beef*

Pork sausage (bulk)*

Porkie links*

* Raw products purchased from Country Sausage’s retail store are not part of the recall.

