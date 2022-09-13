News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau School Board approves plans to move forward with new charter school

Wausau School District's administration building (WSAW photo)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will move ahead with plans for a new charter school.

The Wausau Environmental Charter School would have a nature-based focus and use the Waldorf method of learning. A majority of learning would be done outdoors.

The school board unanimously approved the authorization of the new charter school during the regular board meeting Monday night. Now the design team and district administration will move forward with grant writing and school development. They hope to open the school in the fall of 2024.

