Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant

Rib View Cafe
Rib View Cafe(Town Board meeting packet (REI))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A vacant lot near the Wisconsin State Patrol building in Rib Mountain could soon be the home to a new restaurant.

Last month, the town board approved a conditional use permit for a new restaurant on the northeast corner of Robin Lane and Hummingbird Road. The property was previously owned by the town.

Plans state the restaurant will be called Rib View Cafe. The restaurant will be 5,700 square feet. They expect to hire 30 people.

A timeline for construction was not discussed in the town board meeting.

Plans state the restaurant will have a looped driveway located off Shrike Avenue.

