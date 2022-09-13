News and First Alert Weather App
Stratford sweeps Colby in Monday night volleyball action

The Tigers edge the Hornets 3-0 in Colby
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new week of high school sports brought a non-conference volleyball match to Colby as the Hornets hosted Stratford.

The first set proved to be the most contentious, however, the Tigers edged out the home side 27-25. The second two sets were a little more comfortable for Stratford as they earned a victory via the sweep 25-18 and 25-15, respectively.

Colby is back at home Tuesday to face Gilman. The Tigers are right back on the road Tuesday as they travel to Wausau for a date with Newman Catholic.

