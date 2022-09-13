News and First Alert Weather App
Powerball ticket sold in Darlington wins $1 million

File photo of money
File photo of money(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days, two million-dollar winners. The Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating back-to-back seven-digit prizes by players in the state and pointing out they were not the only big wins recently.

Someone purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing at the New Horizons Supply Coop, in Darlington, that matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball, which is good for a cool million. That came just a day after a ticket sold at a Citgo in Appleton hit it big in the Mega Millions drawing.

On the same day as someone was becoming a Mega Millions millionaire, two tickets matched 11/11 numbers in the Wisconsin Lottery’s All or Nothing game, one of them hitting in the midday drawing and the other in the evening one. Those winners were each good for $100,000.

In marking the wins, the lottery pointed out that they come as the agency is about to celebrate its 34th birthday. In that time, the Wisconsin Lottery says it has paid nearly $10 billion to winners and another billion dollars to retailers.

