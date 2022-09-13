News and First Alert Weather App
Packers players join Syble Hopp students for football

Kids hit the field with Packers players to be physically active
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Syble Hopp School in De Pere hosted a football outreach camp with some special guests Tuesday.

Packers player Kylin Hill, Amari Rodgers, Yosh Nijman, Patrick Taylor and Juwann Winfree all assisted at the camp for students with special needs. About 180 students participated.

The program was coordinated with the NFL Play 60 program.

“Obviously the kids look up to these guys and their heroes, and to be able to interact with these kids and to be able to actually play football and go through different drills with them, you can tell that these guys are taking it all in and appreciating their time out here,” Packers football outreach manager Ryan Fencl said.

Students got to kick a ball, throw a pass, leap for a catch and drive a touchdown. They also navigated obstacle courses.

NFL Play 60 launched 15 years ago to empower youth to be active for 60 minutes a day.

