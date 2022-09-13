News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

ONLY ON 7: Former V.P. Mike Pence visits Wausau, talks with WSAW’s Dale Ryman

By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Vice President Mike Pence made a special visit to Wausau on Monday.

He was in town for a campaign event for Republican congressman Tom Tiffany. Pence said when Tiffany asked him to come to central Wisconsin for the day, he said he didn’t hesitate to accept.

“I’m confident with the leadership that he’s already brought to this area, that his leadership’s going to be affirmed fall,” said Pence. “When he invited me to come up to Wisconsin and campaign with him, I jumped at the chance.”

“He’s talking about his ‘Freedom Agenda’ which I believe should be the American people’s ‘Freedom Agenda’ and he’s bringing it here to Wausau,” Tiffany said. “I think it’s a great message. It’s a message of hope.”

One would think Pence’s ‘Freedom Agenda’ message is, in a sense, testing the waters for a 2024 presidential run. But in the conversation with NewsChannel 7′s Dale Ryman, Pence said that’s not necessarily the case.

“Well Dale, I’m always humbled by the question about our future. But I will tell you that the challenges we’re facing in America today call on everyone who looks at the record of the Trump-Pence Administration. Everyone that liked what they saw during the Trump-Pence Administration ought to do what we’re doing, and that is be completely focused on November 2022 and that’s where I’m focused. But beyond all that, having a ‘Freedom Agenda,’ having a positive agenda, to demonstrate that we’ll take what we learned during those Trump-Pence years and put it into practice again. And that’s why we put forward that ‘Freedom Agenda.’”

It’s being reported the January 6 committee will meet again on Tuesday. The biggest part of the discussion will focus on whether to invite Pence and former president Donald Trump to appear before them. Recently, Pence said he would welcome that invitation. But when we asked him if that means he would go before the committee, he was non-committal.

“We’ll certainly hear out members of the committee on any request that they make,” said Pence. “I also want people to know, as I did on January 6, that we’ll be respecting the Constitution of the United States. And the constitution contemplates a separation of powers between the executive branch and the legislative branch, and there has never been a time in American history where a Vice President has been summoned to the Congress to testify about private conversations or interactions with the President of the United States. And so we’ll give it all do consideration.”

Ryman followed that up by saying, “so it’s not a yes, and it’s not a no?”

“As I said,” Pence continued, “we’ll give consideration to any request but we’ll give that consideration in light of the unique responsibilities that we have to uphold the constitutional framework created so many years ago, that’s created this extraordinary nation that we love.”

For more coverage of Pence’s visit to Wausau, you can watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
Memorial stands outside Kayvion Killian's mother's house
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
Fire damages Al Gen Restaurant
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Stratford tops Colby in straight sets.
Stratford sweeps Colby in Monday night volleyball action
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
One on One with Mike Pence
One on One with Mike Pence
hearing aid
Hearing aids soon available over-the-counter