ONLY ON 7: Former V.P. Mike Pence visits Wausau, talks with WSAW’s Dale Ryman

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Vice President Mike Pence made a special visit to Wausau on Monday.

He was in town for a campaign event for Republican congressman Tom Tiffany. Pence said when Tiffany asked him to come to central Wisconsin for the day, he said he didn’t hesitate to accept.

“I’m confident with the leadership that he’s already brought to this area, that his leadership’s going to be affirmed fall,” said Pence. “When he invited me to come up to Wisconsin and campaign with him, I jumped at the chance.”

“He’s talking about his ‘Freedom Agenda’ which I believe should be the American people’s ‘Freedom Agenda’ and he’s bringing it here to Wausau,” Tiffany said. “I think it’s a great message. It’s a message of hope.”

One would think Pence’s ‘Freedom Agenda’ message is, in a sense, testing the waters for a 2024 presidential run. But in the conversation with NewsChannel 7′s Dale Ryman, Pence said that’s not necessarily the case.

“Well Dale, I’m always humbled by the question about our future. But I will tell you that the challenges we’re facing in America today call on everyone who looks at the record of the Trump-Pence Administration. Everyone that liked what they saw during the Trump-Pence Administration ought to do what we’re doing, and that is be completely focused on November 2022 and that’s where I’m focused. But beyond all that, having a ‘Freedom Agenda,’ having a positive agenda, to demonstrate that we’ll take what we learned during those Trump-Pence years and put it into practice again. And that’s why we put forward that ‘Freedom Agenda.’”

It’s being reported the January 6 committee will meet again on Tuesday. The biggest part of the discussion will focus on whether to invite Pence and former president Donald Trump to appear before them. Recently, Pence said he would welcome that invitation. But when we asked him if that means he would go before the committee, he was non-committal.

“We’ll certainly hear out members of the committee on any request that they make,” said Pence. “I also want people to know, as I did on January 6, that we’ll be respecting the Constitution of the United States. And the constitution contemplates a separation of powers between the executive branch and the legislative branch, and there has never been a time in American history where a Vice President has been summoned to the Congress to testify about private conversations or interactions with the President of the United States. And so we’ll give it all do consideration.”

Ryman followed that up by saying, “so it’s not a yes, and it’s not a no?”

“As I said,” Pence continued, “we’ll give consideration to any request but we’ll give that consideration in light of the unique responsibilities that we have to uphold the constitutional framework created so many years ago, that’s created this extraordinary nation that we love.”

For more coverage of Pence's visit to Wausau, you can watch the video attached to this story.

