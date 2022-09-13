NorthStar hosts active shooter preparedness training

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s an uncomfortable topic to talk about, but it’s important. On Tuesday, businesses and organizations in Marathon County joined forces to come up with a plan for active shooter response.

NorthStar Restoration Services teamed up with the Red Cross and Wausau P.D. to make it happen.

Wausau Police Department Lieutenant John Phillips, who lead the presentation, spoke about the importance of creating both a personal response plan and an active shooter emergency response plan at their workplace.

“Schools are usually on the forefront of everybody’s mind but in the events that have happened especially over the last 20 years, they can happen anywhere. we’ve learned that here in our community as well as throughout the nation and world,” said Lt. Phillips.

That’s why NorthStar decided to host the preparedness training for businesses and organizational leaders.

“Because you know obviously there is some stuff going on in the news and recent history where we see the need and let’s see if we can help out some people,” said Jay Cricks, NorthStar co-owner.

Lt. Phillips has a passion for educating his community about how to respond if they ever experience an active shooter. He was part of the Marathon County Joint SWAT Team for three years and hopes attendees are able to learn from his experience.

“I hope they take the information and resources that we’ve provided them to go make their personal response plan. But then also take it back to their individual workplace or their organization and look at that specifically and say okay how are we going to take this and make it our own?” said Lt. Phillips.

Part of the presentation gave resources on how to tailor a response plan for the specific organization based on its size and who is present to respond.

“They’re conversations that we don’t want to have but we need to have. Being prepared is one of those things where you want to do it sooner than later so if something does happen you’re ready for it,” said Cricks.

NorthStar wants you to be prepared. That’s why they plan to host other similar preparedness trainings open to the public. If you’re interested in attending you can reach out through their Facebook page. You can also call them. You’ll find contact information here.

“This is really good information for just anybody in the public because these situations arise in open spaces,” said Cricks.

Lt. Phillips says practicing drills in your organization is crucial, but make sure you don’t do them unannounced. He added to also contact your local police department if there will be any role play, so they know it’s a drill and not a real threat.

