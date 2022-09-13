News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hearing aids soon available over-the-counter

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People with mild or moderate hearing loss will soon be able to buy hearing aids over-the-counter after a FDA ruling.

The move takes the cost of hearing aids down about 90%, especially for those on Medicare where it’s not covered unless you have a specific Part C plan.

Co-founder and Lead Medicare Advisor for Chapter Ari Parker started the free service to help people navigate Medicare when he saw his mom was in need.

At the time, he didn’t realize the research involved in helping his clients would lead to benefit himself as well.

“I’m suffering from mild to moderate hearing loss, and I didn’t realize it until I was talking to an audiologist who I was interviewing for my podcast,” Parker said.

Parker says it’s important to recognize the signs of hearing loss even at a young age, like trouble understanding what people are saying or having to increase the volume of your phone or TV.

“I just figured, oh, it’s just because the person’s in a different room that I can’t hear them, or because I have background noise on,” Parker said.

In the 1950s and 1960s, hearing aids were inexpensive, and as a result, they were left out of coverage plans.

“Originally hearing aids were going to be part of Medicare when it was passed in 1965,” Parker said.

Since they’ve been regulated by the FDA, prices have risen astronomically, leaving a lot of people without the means to get them.

“It costs upwards of $5,000 for people to get a new pair of hearing aids,” Parker said.

Starting October 17, that will change for many people.

“It’ll be like purchasing a consumer electronic product. Think of purchasing a new pair of headphones,” Parker said.

Cost of the over-the-counter hearing aids are expected to range from $400 to $700.

“It depends on the features they’re purchasing too, for example, some hearing aids are Bluetooth and they connect to your cell phone. Others require multiple rounds of fitting. It really depends on the features you’re purchasing,” Parker said.

The government is recommending consumers ask about return policies, how to program the device, and what kind of volume and feedback controls it has before purchasing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Memorial stands outside Kayvion Killian's mother's house
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
Fire damages Al Gen Restaurant
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused...
Man convicted in missing woman’s murder gets life without eligibility of parole

Latest News

Stratford tops Colby in straight sets.
Stratford sweeps Colby in Monday night volleyball action
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
One on One with Mike Pence
One on One with Mike Pence
A yard sign indicates support for UW nurses attempt to organize into a union.
UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout