Hearing aids soon available over-the-counter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People with mild or moderate hearing loss will soon be able to buy hearing aids over-the-counter after a FDA ruling.

The move takes the cost of hearing aids down about 90%, especially for those on Medicare where it’s not covered unless you have a specific Part C plan.

Co-founder and Lead Medicare Advisor for Chapter Ari Parker started the free service to help people navigate Medicare when he saw his mom was in need.

At the time, he didn’t realize the research involved in helping his clients would lead to benefit himself as well.

“I’m suffering from mild to moderate hearing loss, and I didn’t realize it until I was talking to an audiologist who I was interviewing for my podcast,” Parker said.

Parker says it’s important to recognize the signs of hearing loss even at a young age, like trouble understanding what people are saying or having to increase the volume of your phone or TV.

“I just figured, oh, it’s just because the person’s in a different room that I can’t hear them, or because I have background noise on,” Parker said.

In the 1950s and 1960s, hearing aids were inexpensive, and as a result, they were left out of coverage plans.

“Originally hearing aids were going to be part of Medicare when it was passed in 1965,” Parker said.

Since they’ve been regulated by the FDA, prices have risen astronomically, leaving a lot of people without the means to get them.

“It costs upwards of $5,000 for people to get a new pair of hearing aids,” Parker said.

Starting October 17, that will change for many people.

“It’ll be like purchasing a consumer electronic product. Think of purchasing a new pair of headphones,” Parker said.

Cost of the over-the-counter hearing aids are expected to range from $400 to $700.

“It depends on the features they’re purchasing too, for example, some hearing aids are Bluetooth and they connect to your cell phone. Others require multiple rounds of fitting. It really depends on the features you’re purchasing,” Parker said.

The government is recommending consumers ask about return policies, how to program the device, and what kind of volume and feedback controls it has before purchasing.

