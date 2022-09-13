First Alert Weather: Say goodbye rain and hello to sunshine Tuesday & Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather on tap through mid-week following Monday’s wet weather system. Fall like feeling to start the morning Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly warm for the afternoon, making a jump into the mid to upper 70s. Expect plentiful amounts of sunshine through Wednesday. A cold front late Tuesday will set temperatures back a few degrees for mid-week. Highs in the low to mid-70s Wednesday.

Tracking the next chance for showers or storm by the end of the work week and possibly over the weekend. A stationary front may build over the Badger State Wednesday evening and trigger showers over Northern Wisconsin late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Though, the odds of rain developing late Wednesday are low at this times.

Odds are highers for a weather maker to occur at the end of the work week as a low-pressure will likely extend a warm front through the region Thursday. Showers or storms will be possible with the front. Temperatures will try to warm near 80 with mugginess increasing.

Friday could be a carbon-copy of Thursday. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms possible. Muggy following the warm front with highs in the 80s. A cold front will try to track through the region at some point likely over the upcoming weekend of September 17-18th. This will bring chances for showers or storms either Saturday or Sunday. Depending on the timing of the front and the weather environment when the front arrives, storms could pose a severe threat. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

