News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Say goodbye rain and hello to sunshine Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunny and pleasant days ahead as temperatures warm back near 80. Rain chances return heading into the weekend.
Much warmer for Tuesday. Daytime highs Tuesday will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than Monday.
Much warmer for Tuesday. Daytime highs Tuesday will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than Monday.(WSAW)
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather on tap through mid-week following Monday’s wet weather system. Fall like feeling to start the morning Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly warm for the afternoon, making a jump into the mid to upper 70s. Expect plentiful amounts of sunshine through Wednesday. A cold front late Tuesday will set temperatures back a few degrees for mid-week. Highs in the low to mid-70s Wednesday.

Tracking the next chance for showers or storm by the end of the work week and possibly over the weekend. A stationary front may build over the Badger State Wednesday evening and trigger showers over Northern Wisconsin late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Though, the odds of rain developing late Wednesday are low at this times.

Odds are highers for a weather maker to occur at the end of the work week as a low-pressure will likely extend a warm front through the region Thursday. Showers or storms will be possible with the front. Temperatures will try to warm near 80 with mugginess increasing.

Friday could be a carbon-copy of Thursday. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms possible. Muggy following the warm front with highs in the 80s. A cold front will try to track through the region at some point likely over the upcoming weekend of September 17-18th. This will bring chances for showers or storms either Saturday or Sunday. Depending on the timing of the front and the weather environment when the front arrives, storms could pose a severe threat. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused...
Man convicted in missing woman’s murder gets life without eligibility of parole
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

Tuesday Day Planner
First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns on Tuesday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Locations from Wausau south and east will have times of rain on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Stuck in the clouds, wet weather south and east