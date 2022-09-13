News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Daycare worker arrested after baby hospitalized with brain bleed, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say Tyeisha Smith, a daycare worker, has been charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to a hospital. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, India Jones and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A daycare worker in Kentucky has been arrested after authorities say a baby was rushed to the hospital.

WKYT reports Tyeisha Smith, a daycare worker in Madison County, is charged with child abuse after a 5-month-old baby was hospitalized with a brain bleed.

According to an arrest report, the baby was initially taken to the hospital after becoming unresponsive due to a possible seizure.

Police said they investigated those who were taking care of the child that day.

According to authorities, Smith first lied about what happened but eventually admitted to dropping the baby.

Smith reportedly told police that she didn’t get help or tell anyone about what happened because she didn’t want to disappoint her co-workers.

Kentucky authorities said the baby was found to be unresponsive for three minutes during the incident.

Smith was arrested on Sept. 9. She is facing a charge of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
A 41-year-old Mosinee man is in custody in the Clark County Jail on $25,000 after he is accused...
Man convicted in missing woman’s murder gets life without eligibility of parole
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New...
Biden heads to Delaware to vote in person for primary
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case
Doctors say September, October best time to get a flu shot
Doctors say September, October best time to get a flu shot
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces