$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.

The new funding ensures that 10,000 small businesses and nonprofits are helped in total.

“We knew that investing in Wisconsin ingenuity and entrepreneurship would pay dividends for our state and local economies, and it certainly has,” Evers said.

The City of Beloit said Tuesday that it was sending out letters to local businesses in support of seeking the grant. Agencies interested in applying have until Dec. 31 to do so and can learn more about eligibility on WEDC’s website.

Beloit officials explained that the funds can be used to pay lease or mortgage payments, operating expenses, building repairs and more. The money cannot be used on storage spaces or for residential use.

The state allocations are provided by federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.