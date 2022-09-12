News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded gas now under $3.50

(KFYR-TV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Drivers in Wisconsin started the week with much lower gas prices than in previous weeks.

As of Monday, the average price for unleaded fuel in the state was $3.46. That’s about a 20-cent decline from a month ago. The price still varies greatly by county -- $3.70 in Florence County to $3.24 in Eau Claire County.

The highest recorded average gas price for a gallon of unleaded in Wisconsin was on June 12 That’s when drivers nearly paid $5 a gallon at $4.92.

“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices below $3 per gallon.”

Monday’s national average of $3.71 is 26 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Memorial stands outside Kayvion Killian's mother's house
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
Fire damages Al Gen Restaurant
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

G.A.'s Willow
New murals bring color to Wausau’s River West neighborhood
A mission to never forget
Veterans take honor flight to never forget those who they served with
Richard Michlig shares his experiences at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. on the Never...
Abbotsford Army veteran explains his mission to ‘never forget’ on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight
7 Things You Need To Know
7 Things You Need To Know