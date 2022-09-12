Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded gas now under $3.50

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Drivers in Wisconsin started the week with much lower gas prices than in previous weeks.

As of Monday, the average price for unleaded fuel in the state was $3.46. That’s about a 20-cent decline from a month ago. The price still varies greatly by county -- $3.70 in Florence County to $3.24 in Eau Claire County.

The highest recorded average gas price for a gallon of unleaded in Wisconsin was on June 12 That’s when drivers nearly paid $5 a gallon at $4.92.

“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices below $3 per gallon.”

Monday’s national average of $3.71 is 26 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

