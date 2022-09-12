Willow Springs Garden hosts 9/11 Memorial Ceremony for the first time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 2,977 people never returned home 21 years ago on September 11th. That’s why Willow Springs Garden decided to host a memorial ceremony in honor of them on Sunday.

“Never forget not only the people that died on that day but let us never forget our veterans our local law enforcement, our firefighters, the EMTs, and all the people that have dedicated their lives in service,” said Senator Jerry Petrowski Senate District 29.

“You look at the recaps of what happened and our first responders and our firefighters and our police department ran to the sounds and the chaos,” said Representative Patrick Snyder Assembly District 85.

Rep. Snyder went on to say how selflessly they put others’ lives ahead of their own.

“That’s the spirit that rose up and from that horrible attack,” said Rep. Snyder.

This is the first year Willow Springs Garden has hosted a 9/11 memorial ceremony. Willow Springs hosts many community gatherings throughout the year that have longstanding traditions. They hope this becomes the same.

“Hopefully the start of one of many,” said Don Kozlowski, Mar-Lin VFW Post 103, Hamburg.

Kozlowski played a large role in organizing the event and bringing in his post.

“911 has never been done much in this area that I know of, little events here and there,” said Kozlowski.

He said hopes the ceremony’s attendance grows in years to come...to continue to remember the fallen.

“It’s a memory of those who sacrificed so much and those memories can’t get lost,” said Kozlowski.

