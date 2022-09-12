Sentencing hearing set for Monday for man convicted in missing woman’s murder

News and First Alert Weather App
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old Mosinee convicted of killing a missing woman and hiding her remains is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning.

A jury found Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking in June.

In Wisconsin, a conviction of first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence. Only parole eligibility will be discussed during the sentencing hearing.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020 in the Unity area. Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located. There has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she has left the United States and she does not have a passport.

Court documents say Ayon and Contreras Perez have a child together.

Detectives say on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 in 2020 Contreras Perez’s Google search history shows he searched “how to make a homemade silencer”, “what a silencer really sounds like”, building a fuel filter suppressor” and “testing a new silencer... " and “homemade suppressor demo for .30-06.”

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

