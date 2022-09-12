Rodgers, receivers make mental mistakes in season-opening dud

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WSAW) - The wide receiver room was the worry of the offense entering Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers and the offense did little to alleviate those concerns.

The Rodgers was 22-34 with 195 yards and an interception, while the offense scored only seven points.

“We had a lot of chances today. I’m not going to take anything away from our defense but we hurt ourselves many times, myself included,” Rodgers said.

The offense was stunted by mistakes, starting with Christian Watson’s drop on the first play from scrimmage that likely would’ve resulted in a touchdown. The mental errors seemed to keep coming.

“Drops are going to happen, that’s part of the game. It’s the mental stuff because we’re hurting ourselves,” Rodgers said.

Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson were the pair of rookies featured most prominently in the offense. Watson wasn’t targeted until the fourth quarter after his first quarter drop.

“If we would’ve executed a little better, things would’ve been a little different. Just trying to catch that flow and get momentum,” Watson said.

“We were just figuring out ways to bounce back and be the dynamic offense that we are. Some things just won’t go the way you expect,” Doubs said.

For the second straight year, the offense struggled immensely in a season-opener. Last season against the New Orleans Saints, they scored three points.

“I mean, we’re professionals. There’s an expectation of performance and it starts with preparation. There were just too many preparation issues,” Rodgers said.

All the Packers can do is hang their hat and look forward to next Sunday.

“I know what kind of offense we are, I know what we are capable of being. Again, some things may not go your way…we just got to learn from it and be better next week,” Doubs said.

Rodgers pointed out that he would like the Packers to get Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon the ball more. The pair combined for 15 carries and 94 yards.

