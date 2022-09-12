News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a Dallas-area man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to filming himself raping a 7-year-old girl.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said in a statement Friday that Mark Allen Miller, of Rowlett, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Dallas after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

The 35-year-old Miller was arrested on Jan. 12 after the girl’s father, with whom Miller was staying, said he walked in on Miller raping the girl, who was 9 years old at the time. The father said he and Miller had been friends for over a decade.

Prosecutors say Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for two years. They say he also admitted to producing child pornography, including at least five videos and 132 images involving the victim.

The 60 years Miller was sentenced to was the statutory maximum sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Memorial stands outside Kayvion Killian's mother's house
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
Fire damages Al Gen Restaurant
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

Latest News

Willow Springs Garden hosts 9/11 Memorial Ceremony for the first time
Willow Springs Garden hosts 9/11 Memorial Ceremony for the first time
Clouds with times of rain overnight and again on Monday, especially from Wausau south and east....
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Police have arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found last...
GRAPHIC: Suspect in 8-year-old girl's murder caught after 6 months
Willow Springs Garden hosts 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Willow Springs Garden hosts 9/11 Memorial Ceremony for the first time