First Alert Weather: Staying soggy & cool to start Monday

Grab the umbrella before starting the day Monday. Showers gradually clearing throughout Monday afternoon. Warming and turning sunny starting Tuesday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wet and soggy weather conditions continue from the weekend into the work week. Expect wet weather for much of the day, but gradually clearing throughout the afternoon.

Locations from Wausau south and east will have times of rain on Monday.
Weather conditions will vary from northwest to southeast Monday. Clouds with intervals of sunshine developing in parts of the Northwoods Monday. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. From Wausau south and east, clouds are going to be sticking around with off and on showers possible in Wausau, while periods of light to moderate rain south and east on Monday. Highs in the mid 60s. Rainfall will range from very little Wausau, to as much as a half inch of rain in the far south and east.

Rain showers will shift to the southeast on Monday evening.
Drier, sunnier, and warmer weather will follow Monday’s weather system. Tuesday will be a bright and pleasant with a good deal of sunshine. Afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine along with a few clouds Wednesday, highs in the mid 70s.

The next chances of showers or storms return for later in the week. Partly sunny with showers or a storm possible north on Thursday as the day goes along. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers or a storm possible. High in the mid 70s. Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Next Sunday, September 18th, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the low 70s.

