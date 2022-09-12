Communication, Justin Jefferson frustrates Packers defense

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WSAW) - Justin Jefferson and the Vikings’ offense ran rampant against the Packers’ defense for the second straight game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Last season, Jefferson had 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Packers in Minnesota. In Sunday’s game against Minnesota, Jefferson had 184 receiving yards and a two touchdowns. 158 of those yards game in the first half.

“The gameplan was not to allow 18 to beat us, and like I said, we did a much better job in the second half than in the first half,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said.

Despite the better showing in the second half, the secondary holds themselves to a higher standard.

“Flat out, especially to us DBs, like it’s just embarrassing almost. It’s something we pride ourselves on. We just can’t wait to go back to the drawing board and figure it out,” Eric Stokes said.

Jefferson’s talent is anything new to the Packers. It was more about execution and communication

“If we were on him, when we were supposed to be on him, he wouldn’t have made the plays. But a lot of his catches were uncontested and he caught balls,” safety Adrian Amos said.

“You know, it’s just like a fight. You get hit in the mouth. You either back down or you’re going to come out swinging so I’m not backing down from nothing,” Jaire Alexander said.

As the Packers’ top cornerback, Alexander says he would’ve invited more opportunities to cover Jefferson. It just didn’t pan out that way.

”Why I wasn’t on him, that wasn’t my call. You know me by watching me play, that’s what I want,” Alexander said.

The big plays aside, this highly-touted unit isn’t hitting the panic button by any means.

”They have good players, Jefferson’s a good player, everything like that, but we’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better,” Amos said.

“We have 17 weeks. We do not have time to be thinking about one game. We’re going to play 16 more. Last year, what happened? We lost to the Saints. Then we went 13 and three. It’s alright. We just gotta watch the tape. Take it. And keep getting better,” cornerback Rasul Douglas.

When asked whether or not this game felt like the season-opening loss to the Saints last year, Eric Stokes said not during the game itself. But as soon as the game ended, the feelings were similar.”

