Auction of Champions celebrates 40 years, gala to be held Thursday

Auction of Champions
Auction of Champions(Marshfield Clinic)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual gala to support the National Farm Medicine Center and its agricultural safety and health initiatives will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield.

Auction of Champions will feature raffles, exclusive auction packages and locally-raised meat. The auction began in 1982-- and has since raised more than $5 million for the National Farm Medicine Center’s research, outreach and education efforts.

Click here to register online for the gala.

Bidding opened Monday morning for a virtual silent auction. Bidding closes at 8 p.m., Sept. 15.

Proceeds support the National Farm Medicine Center (NFMC)  at Marshfield Clinic Health System.

