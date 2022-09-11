‘Run for the Fallen’ honors those who lost their lives on September 11th

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - With Sunday, September 11th being a painful day for our country to reflect upon, hundreds came to show support and participated in ‘Run for the Fallen’ on Saturday. The Kronenwetter Fire Department hosted the event.

Since ‘Run for the Fallen’ began in 2015, they’ve raised $92,600 for the National Firefighter’s Foundation which provides aid to families and coworkers of the fallen fire personnel throughout the country.

At 8:46 am on Saturday, ‘Run for the Fallen’ began their opening ceremony. That’s because it was the same time flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center. Community members took a moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th.

After the opening ceremony race participants took the starting line. Each was designated one person who died and was encouraged to learn about them before they ran.

“I think it makes it more personal, you know. Obviously never forget is the mantra, but when you have personal stories that you can attach to the day, it sticks to the memory more,” said Eric Pelot, race participant.

Another racer agreed that learning about them made it more personal.

“Knowing where they came from, even knowing just their favorite song or their favorite food is even more meaningful because it feels like you’re really honoring a real person not just a memory,” said Jamie Leblanc, race participant.

Leblanc said she has even run other races with the ID with the picture of her fallen soldier from last year’s race to help remember him.

Children and adults took part in the 1 mile, 5K and 10K races. With every step they honored the 2,977 people that never made it home.

