News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers failing to contain Vikings tough passing attack, 17-0 Minnesota at halftime.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores on an 36-yard touchdown reception...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores on an 36-yard touchdown reception ahead of Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WSAW) - The Packers season opener is off to a rough start, failing to contain the Vikings pass offense and being unable to put up points in the first half.

First drive of the game for the Vikings offense, Justin Jefferson picked up right where he left off from his 2021 All-Pro season. He notched three receptions for 47 yards, including the game’s first score with a 5-yard touchdown catch. Nearing the end of the second quarter, the superstar wideout reeled in another touchdown for 36 yards to make it 17-0 Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense failing to put up anything on the scoreboard, including a failed goal-line run on 4th down from A.J Dillion, which was stuffed by none other than former Packer Za’Darius Smith.

Kirk Cousins is 16/20, 211 yards, and two touchdowns, while Aaron Rodgers is 8/15, 76 yards, and zero touchdowns through the first half.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial stands outside Kayvion Killian's mother's house
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
Fire damages Al Gen Restaurant
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

Latest News

Washington State's Nakia Watson (25) runs past Wisconsin's Jake Chaney (36) during the first...
Badgers stunned as they fall to Washington State, 17-14
Hilight Zone Week 4: Amherst knocks off Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the game of the week
Gauderman Becoming a Focal Point & Leader
Gauderman Becoming a Focal Point & Leader
Wausau West vs D.C. Everest Soccer
Wausau West vs D.C. Everest Soccer