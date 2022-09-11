Packers failing to contain Vikings tough passing attack, 17-0 Minnesota at halftime.

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WSAW) - The Packers season opener is off to a rough start, failing to contain the Vikings pass offense and being unable to put up points in the first half.

First drive of the game for the Vikings offense, Justin Jefferson picked up right where he left off from his 2021 All-Pro season. He notched three receptions for 47 yards, including the game’s first score with a 5-yard touchdown catch. Nearing the end of the second quarter, the superstar wideout reeled in another touchdown for 36 yards to make it 17-0 Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense failing to put up anything on the scoreboard, including a failed goal-line run on 4th down from A.J Dillion, which was stuffed by none other than former Packer Za’Darius Smith.

Kirk Cousins is 16/20, 211 yards, and two touchdowns, while Aaron Rodgers is 8/15, 76 yards, and zero touchdowns through the first half.

