Packers are no match for Justin Jefferson, fail to produce offensively as they fall to the Vikings, 23-7 in season opener

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WSAW) - The Packers entered this afternoon’s season opener with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations yet again. At the same time, the team has several question marks, primarily including how the team would fare in the absence of Davante Adams.

With Allen Lazard out due due to injury, as well, other targets needed to step up. The very first play from scrimmage saw Aaron Rodgers look deep and gave a wide open Christian Watson a chance to ease fans worries right away. But the ball would go right through his hands, as the rookie dropped the likely touchdown catch.

The Vikings, on the other hand, have nothing to worry about at wide receiver with Justin Jefferson leading the way. The 2021 All-Pro made an immediate impact with a five-yard touchdown on their first drive.

Jefferson’s dominance would be the theme of today’ game, as he would secure a 38-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half. Eventually, the superstar finished the game with nine catches, 184 yards, and two touchdown’s.

At the same time, no Packers received grazed over 40 yards. Rookie Romeo Dobbs led the team with 37 yards off four receptions.

The Packers lone score came from a two yard run from AJ Dillon under six minutes left in the third quarter. Dillon had an opportunity for a goal-line touchdown earlier in the second, would be stuffed by none other than former Packer Za’Darius Smith.

There was no answer from the Packers in all three phases against the Vikings, ultimately losing 23-7. The Packers will look to bounce back against another division foe, as they host the Chicago Bears, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 this afternoon, under the lights next Sunday at 7:20 pm.

