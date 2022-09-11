First Alert Weather: Stuck in the clouds, wet weather south and east

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Periods of rain south and east of Wausau Sunday night, with a few showers possible in Wausau, while staying dry farther to the north and west. Lows by morning on Monday in the upper 40s to near 50 north, while in the low to mid 50s central and south.

Times of rain south and east of Wausau, while mostly cloudy north and west. (WSAW)

Monday the weather conditions will vary from northwest to southeast. Clouds with intervals of sunshine developing in parts of the Northwoods Monday. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. From Wausau south and east, clouds are going to be sticking around with off and on showers possible in Wausau, while periods of light to moderate rain south and east on Monday. Highs in the mid 60s. Rainfall will range from very little Wausau, to as much as a half inch of rain in the far south and east.

The highest amounts of rain will be southeast of Wausau. (WSAW)

Locations from Wausau south and east will have times of rain on Monday. (WSAW)

Rain showers will shift to the southeast on Monday evening. (WSAW)

Clouds, breaks of sun north. Mainly cloudy central and south with times of rain. (WSAW)

The storm system producing the wet weather in the southeast parts of the area will exit Monday night with a partly cloudy to clear sky developing locally. Tuesday will be a bright and pleasant day with a good deal of sunshine. Afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine along with a few clouds Wednesday, highs in the mid 70s.

Daytime readings will be above average for much of the week ahead. (WSAW)

The next chances of showers or storms return for later in the week. Partly sunny with showers or a storm possible north on Thursday as the day goes along. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers or a storm possible. High in the mid 70s. Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Next Sunday, September 18th, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the low 70s.

