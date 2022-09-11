First Alert Weather: Stuck in the clouds, wet weather returns S&E

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On this Patriot Day in North Central Wisconsin, clouds are going to be common along with relatively cool conditions for the middle of September. Dry weather is the story for the Northwoods on Sunday, while showers and periods of light rain will develop south and east of Wausau Sunday afternoon as low pressure moves closer to SE Wisconsin. Highs on Sunday in the low to mid 60s.

Lots of clouds, PM showers/light rain developing south and east. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds with showers or light rain developing south and east Sunday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

Periods of rain south and east of Wausau Sunday night, with a few showers possible in Wausau, while staying dry farther to the north and west. Lows by morning on Monday in the upper 40s to near 50 north, while in the low to mid 50s central and south. Monday the weather conditions will vary from northwest to southeast. Clouds with intervals of sunshine developing in parts of the Northwoods Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. From Wausau south and east, clouds are going to be sticking around with off and on showers possible in Wausau, while periods of light to moderate rain showers south and east on Monday. Highs in the mid 60s.

Low pressure will push showers and periods of rain into locations south and east of Wausau. (WSAW)

Dry northwest, while clouds with showers and periods of rain south and east. (WSAW)

Wet weather will be around south and east of Wausau Monday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

The storm system producing the wet weather in the southeast parts of the area will exit Monday night with a partly cloudy to clear sky developing locally. Tuesday will be a bright and pleasant day with a good deal of sunshine. Afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine along with a few clouds Wednesday, highs in the mid 70s.

After a cool start to the week, highs will be near or above average mid to late week. (WSAW)

The next chances of showers or storms return for later in the week. Partly sunny with showers or a storm possible as the day goes along. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy Friday with showers or a storm possible. High in the mid 70s. Saturday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Next Sunday, September 18th, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the low 70s.

