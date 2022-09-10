News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st.

Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.

“Ten minutes after he took his bike and left, I was like, where’s Kayvion at?” said Kayvion’s brother Justin Johnson.

On September 1st, Kayvion Killian came home from school, switched his sneakers for flip flops and got on the bike his brother fixed up for him to go visit his friends.

“That’s when, probably five minutes after I said that, the police came,” Johnson said.

Kayvion’s family never expected them to say he suffered life-threatening injuries. They say he was a rule follower who was always concerned for the well-being of others.

“He loved being outdoors for a time, but only for a short period of time because he loved being around his family. He wanted to make sure his mama was good and everybody else,” Johnson said.

At the tender age of 12, he played a big role in stepping up to take care of his family, including his mother and nephew.

“If it was as far as like cooking or cleaning or taking out the trash he would do it because he’d know he needs to do it,” Johnson said.

Kayvion’s brother Justin says they jokingly called him “old man Kayvion” because he was an old soul. He had habits beyond a normal 12-year-old.

The family says they want to share their story so that we can all help prevent tragedies like this in the future.

“Just try to tell your kids to look both ways, and just tell the cars to look out for pedestrians and little kids and stuff like that, and slow down in school zones,” Johnson said.

Services for Kayvion are Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Helke funeral home, with visitation starting at 9:00.

