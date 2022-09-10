News and First Alert Weather App
Hilight Zone Week 4: Amherst knocks off Wittenberg-Birnamwood, in the game of the week

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Week four of the Hilight Zone brought our first win at the buzzer with Amherst knocking off Wittenberg-Birnamwood on a last second field goal.

When the pair met last season in the playoffs, the Chargers took a slim 29-28 win to advance to level four of the playoffs. This game was no different.

The teams when back-and-forth, with David Gauderman scoring the first touchdown of the game, eventually giving Wittenberg-Birnamwood a 14-0 lead. Amherst charged back with quarterback Matthew Glodowski running the first Falcons touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-7 at halftime. Glodowski found Jake Derezinksi for a score early in the second half to tie the game up.

Both teams traded scores, eventually ending up tied at 28-28 late in the fourth quarter. The Chargers had a chance to win, but an interception by Sam Wangelin game the Falcons the ball back. The Falcons drove down the field, and Wangelin kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Falcons a 31-28 win.

“In practice, I’ve shanked a few and he said ‘Keep your head down,’ giving me some pointers right before the kick and I said ‘Z, I just have to kick it. I just have let it fly.’ I kept my head down and now we get to celebrate a win you know, over a very good Wittenberg team,” Wangelin said.

Elsewhere, Marathon beat Assumption 51-20, Auburndale knocked off Hurley 29-8 in a battle of the ranks, Abbotsford beats Iola-Scandinavia 63-27 and Colby beat Loyal 48-8.

In the Valley, Marshfield toppled D.C. Everest 44-23, while Wisconsin Rapids handled Stevens Point, 34-21.

In the Great Northern Conference, Merrill handled Antigo in the Battle on 64.

