First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather

It was a soggy Saturday with periods of rain in the region. More rounds of light rain & showers on tap for parts of the area to start the new week.
The best chances of rainfall over 2" will be in eastern Wisconsin Sunday night through Monday.
The best chances of rainfall over 2" will be in eastern Wisconsin Sunday night through Monday.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.

Clouds Wausau N&W, while light rain/showers continue S&E
Clouds Wausau N&W, while light rain/showers continue S&E(WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with a chance of showers south and east of Wausau during the day. Some breaks of sun aren’t out of the question in parts of the Northwoods. Still on the cool side for the middle of September with highs in the mid 60s.

Lots of clouds with showers possible in Central Wisconsin.
Lots of clouds with showers possible in Central Wisconsin.(WSAW)
Some damp conditions will persist in the southern and eastern parts of the area Sunday morning.
Some damp conditions will persist in the southern and eastern parts of the area Sunday morning.(WSAW)
Light rain will be possible south and east of Wausau Sunday evening.
Light rain will be possible south and east of Wausau Sunday evening.(WSAW)

Low pressure will be shifting to the north out of Illinois into SE Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday. The clouds are expected to stay put locally with the difficult part being how far north and west rain could spread into parts of Central and NE Wisconsin. For now, we are keeping the risk of showers or light rain in the forecast for Monday with highs in the 60s. It is possible in the Northwoods where it would remain dry, that some sunshine could break out at times, with temps rising closer to the low 70s for a high.

Low pressure to the south will throw rain back into parts of the area on Monday.
Low pressure to the south will throw rain back into parts of the area on Monday.(WSAW)

Clearing out for Tuesday with a fair amount of sun and highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Later in the week, there will be chances Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday (September 17th) of showers or storms. This will not lead to washouts on Thursday or Friday but could be intermixed with some intervals of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s Thursday, low 80s Friday. On Saturday, there is a better risk of wet weather with more clouds around. Highs in the mid 70s.

After a cool start to the week, highs will return to the 70s to around 80 for daytime temps.
After a cool start to the week, highs will return to the 70s to around 80 for daytime temps.(WSAW)

