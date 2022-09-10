News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club

Fire damages Al Gen Restaurant
Fire damages Al Gen Restaurant(Pine Lake Fire Rescue)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured following a fire at Al Gen Dinner Club on Friday night.

Firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. The supper club is located on North Faust Lake Road in the town of Pelican.

When crews arrived they found flames coming from the kitchen. Pelican Fire requested a response from Rhinelander Fire to also assist.

Firefighters arrived on scene with crews making a interior attack on the fire stopping it from spreading into the dining area and bar.

Everyone inside at the time of the fire got out safely before firefighters arrived. Investigators said several employees were attempting to extinguish the fire also before crews arrived on scene.

The fire did cause extensive damage but was contained to the kitchen area and roof above kitchen.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept and Ambulance along with Wisconsin Public Service also responded to this call.

Firefighters remained at the scene until about 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial stands outside Kayvion Killian's mother's house
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
First Student hiring bus drivers to fill school bus driver shortage
School bus driver shortage leads to cancelation of bus routes in Wausau
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Suspect in 1985 cold case murder refuses to leave cell to attend court hearing
Cory Hansen, 30
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash

Latest News

Times of showers on Saturday into the early evening.
First Alert Weather: Cooler & damp at times this weekend
Hilight Zone Week 4: Amherst knocks off Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the game of the week
Family Talks After Bicycle Tragedy 9/9/2022
Family Talks After Bicycle Tragedy 9/9/2022
Memorial stands outside Kayvion Killian's mother's house
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy