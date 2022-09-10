Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured following a fire at Al Gen Dinner Club on Friday night.

Firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. The supper club is located on North Faust Lake Road in the town of Pelican.

When crews arrived they found flames coming from the kitchen. Pelican Fire requested a response from Rhinelander Fire to also assist.

Firefighters arrived on scene with crews making a interior attack on the fire stopping it from spreading into the dining area and bar.

Everyone inside at the time of the fire got out safely before firefighters arrived. Investigators said several employees were attempting to extinguish the fire also before crews arrived on scene.

The fire did cause extensive damage but was contained to the kitchen area and roof above kitchen.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept and Ambulance along with Wisconsin Public Service also responded to this call.

Firefighters remained at the scene until about 10 p.m.

