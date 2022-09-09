Vietnam Navy veteran receives the surprise of a lifetime on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Never Forgotten Honor Flight is known for its mission of ‘providing veterans with closure, gratitude and respect by flying them to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials.’

While on mission 41, NewsChannel 7 came across a veteran who was in the midst of experiencing all of that at once.

“I needed closure to some degree,” Vietnam Navy veteran, Lorn Gordon said. “And I think this is going to give me what I needed.”

He said the trip was something special.

“It’s a pleasure to be here with fellow veterans like myself, share stories, share our feelings,” he explained while looking at the Vietnam Memorial. “I’m feeling kind of nostalgic because I found the name on the wall, which has kind of taken me back a little bit, but it’s like I said, it’s what I came here for.”

He said he came there to see his neighbor who became a brother to him, James M. Ringle.

“Six to nine months later, he got killed in action in Vietnam which had kind of a big impact on me because I had a really good relationship with him.”

But little did he know, there were others there for him, his sons.

“My sons showed up which was to my surprise, they both are also veterans, so they showed up which really capped off my day.”

One of his sons lives in Pennsylvania, while the other came from Tomah, Wis. And, together, none will be forgotten.

“When you come here and you see his name on the wall that he’s being recognized for his service, for his Vietnam service. It makes it worthwhile for me and also for him, in his legacy.”

