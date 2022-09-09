Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital.

At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue.

Police say a nurse was leaving work and walking to her car when she was approached by a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl in the parking lot. The boy hit her in the head repeatedly with a gun, then the teens stole her car. The nurse said the boy took her purse then threw it out the car window.

“This is a very rare incident for the entire city, more or less at one of our local hospitals,” Police Commander Kevin Warych said.

Police tracked the stolen vehicle with OnStar and found it at a home in the 400 block of Scott Drive, less than a mile from the hospital. Officers believed the suspects swapped the original license plates with plates stolen from another vehicle parked near the home where the victim’s car was found.

Brown County deputies spotted two people walking on South Taylor St. just north of Western Ave. near the train tracks.

“As the investigation was developing, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department’s deputies had located a male and a female in the area, in which they attempted to stop and those two individuals fled the scene but were captured by officers a short time later,” Warych said.

Officers found a bag near the tracks that contained a metal facsimile handgun that was believed to have been used in the carjacking.

One of the suspects, 17-year-old Chloe Zellner, appeared in court Friday afternoon. Prosecutors told the court the attack was caught on surveillance video and after her capture Zellner admitted it was her idea.

She’s being charged as an adult was ordered held on $25,000 bond. She’s charged with being party to the crimes of armed carjacking, substantial battery, and driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, all felonies, and obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. The armed carjacking charge carries up to 40 years in prison if convicted. She’ll be back in court October 28.

The boy was not identified in court documents. The criminal complaint against Zellner said he asked how police caught him. He asked if it was because “that woman, I f----ing took her car. She didn’t call you?” then he asked if he could speak with a lawyer. The 16-year-old blew 0.111 in a preliminary breath test, above the 0.08 legal limit for an adult to drive and evidence he’d been drinking despite his age.

The victim suffered a concussion and needed 17 staples in her head. Warych said, “When you ask yourself how she’s doing, you put yourself in that person’s shoes, and that’s a very traumatic event that we try desperately to avoid in the city. This doesn’t happen, and when we stuff like this happens it affects all of us because we don’t want this to happen to anybody.”

Police want people in the community to use this incident as a safety reminder. “We encourage people just to walk with a partner. Tell your coworkers, tell your families, your friends your route, your estimated time of arrival and departures. Most importantly, just be a good friend. As equally important for the community, just watch out for one another. If they see people walking or they see something suspicious, call that in. But in a situation like this, nobody could have prevented or predicted something like this from occurring except the two suspects involved. But in this situation, we were successful in capturing the two suspects.”

If you have additional information on this case, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-249455. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or go online at www.432stop.com.

