Superior man charged, suspected of possessing hundreds of child pornography images

Bryan Reneau
Bryan Reneau(KBJR 6/CBS 3)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI -- A Superior man was charged with two felonies Wednesday for allegedly possessing hundreds of suspected child pornography images.

According to court documents, Bryan Reneau, 42, called police with concerns about his child in July.

As part of that investigation, Reneau consented to authorities searching his cell phone.

During that search, police say they saw an image of a child who was not Reneau’s engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Authorities then executed a search warrant at Reneau’s home in August.

They allegedly found ten videos on his phone showing child sexual abuse.

Those videos had been previously identified and indexed through the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.

Authorities determined two of the videos were downloaded on Reneau’s phone while he was at work in Duluth.

It was not immediately clear if Reneau is still employed or where he worked at the time.

In addition to the ten known videos of child sexual abuse, authorities say Reneau’s device also contained more than 300 additional images of suspected child abuse.

Authorities are still investigating the origin of those additional images.

According to online documents, Reneau was taken into custody Tuesday and was released from jail Thursday after posting $10,000 bail.

He’s expected back in court on Sept. 14.

