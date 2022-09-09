State Patrol holds dedication for Fallen Heroes Memorial at State Patrol Academy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WSAW) - A dedication ceremony was held Friday to honor eight troopers who died in the line of duty while working for the Wisconsin State Patrol.

“Law enforcement officers put our safety ahead of their own, which is truly remarkable. We are thankful every day for their sacrifices to keep our highways safe,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We know their contributions mattered. There are many who are alive and safe today because these fallen troopers were carrying out the vital mission of the State Patrol.”

In 2019, Wisconsin State Patrol began a partnership with the Wisconsin Troopers Benevolent Foundation to create a lasting tribute to the State Patrol officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The effort led to the construction of a memorial on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Ft. McCoy.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial will be a daily reminder at the academy for the officers who carry on the legacy of the fallen troopers in their daily work and a place to pay respects to the lives lost.

This is the first memorial dedicated solely in their honor.

Read about each of the troopers whose names are on the memorial online: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/about-wisdot/who-we-are/dsp/memo.aspx

