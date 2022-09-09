News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

State Patrol holds dedication for Fallen Heroes Memorial at State Patrol Academy

New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes
New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WSAW) - A dedication ceremony was held Friday to honor eight troopers who died in the line of duty while working for the Wisconsin State Patrol.

“Law enforcement officers put our safety ahead of their own, which is truly remarkable. We are thankful every day for their sacrifices to keep our highways safe,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We know their contributions mattered. There are many who are alive and safe today because these fallen troopers were carrying out the vital mission of the State Patrol.”

In 2019, Wisconsin State Patrol began a partnership with the Wisconsin Troopers Benevolent Foundation to create a lasting tribute to the State Patrol officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The effort led to the construction of a memorial on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Ft. McCoy.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial will be a daily reminder at the academy for the officers who carry on the legacy of the fallen troopers in their daily work and a place to pay respects to the lives lost.

This is the first memorial dedicated solely in their honor.

Read about each of the troopers whose names are on the memorial online: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/about-wisdot/who-we-are/dsp/memo.aspx

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Hansen, 30
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Pixelle Specialty Solutions
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
Breaking news
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Times of showers on Saturday into the early evening.
First Alert Weather: Cooler & damp at times this weekend
Artrageous Weekend is Back!
Artrageous Weekend is Back!
Wisconsin Lifeline is Wisconsin's 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
Marathon County to launch suicide death review team in response to rising deaths
water
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word