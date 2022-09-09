Remembering the voyage of Queen Elizabeth II past Wisconsin in 1959

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Queen Elizabeth II never stepped foot in Wisconsin, but she did sail past the state back in 1959.

That journey was on board a yacht to celebrate the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, the massive project linking the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes.

Surrounded by Navy destroyers, the queen’s yacht, called the Britannia, came within eyesight of the Milwaukee shoreline.

A few of the pictures are now on display at the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

“You can see the queen’s yacht leading the way and you can also see a number of British Royal Navy ships, frigates, smaller naval ships trailing,” said Michael Barera, assistant archivist and digitization specialist.

The journey started in Chicago, with the queen visiting a number of popular landmarks, and participating in a ceremony with President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

She then headed north for a tour of Canada.

While passing Milwaukee, the yacht provided the city with the nautical version of an air kiss.

Barera added, “The city wound up tacking this event on to a larger celebration that summer of the opening of the seaway which really was expected and I think it’s panned out really expected to increase the importance of the port and to increase maritime traffic in and out of the city.”

Other pictures from Michigan show the queen’s yacht passing under the Mackinac Bridge where traffic had to be stopped because of security.

Still, hundreds of people ran to the center of the bridge hoping for a glimpse of the queen.

Unfortunately, for people in Milwaukee, newspaper reports at the time say the queen was likely asleep during the passage, worn out from the festivities the day before in Chicago.

