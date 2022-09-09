News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Princeton University offers free tuition for some families

Most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and...
Most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and board at Princeton University.(Jon Niola / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students can go to Princeton University for free if their family earns less than $100,000.

The Ivy League school in New Jersey announced a more generous financial aid program Thursday.

Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000.

Now, most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and board.

Princeton said about 1,500 undergraduates, which is about a quarter of the undergraduate student body, will get this aid.

Also under the new policies, which take effect next fall, more scholarship funding will go to families earning less than $150,000 a year.

Other Ivy League schools have also recently boosted financial aid for their students.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Hansen, 30
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Pixelle Specialty Solutions
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
Breaking news
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’
Located in southeastern Kentucky, Cumberland Falls is 68 feet high by 125 feet wide, reaching...
Woman trying to retrieve phone goes over 68-foot waterfall, survives
Brigham Young University said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event,...
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden smile while standing with Britain's Queen...
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
Major League Baseball adopts a pitch clock, limits shifts and installs bigger bases for 2023...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023