Oconto Falls woman has received 6 cards from British Royal Family

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The late Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy and life have left a deep impact on one woman in northeast Wisconsin.

Jackie Christensen has received six cards from the British Royal Family over the last several years.

She’s a teacher at a Christian school in Shawano, but flipping through a photo book on her kitchen table you’d get the impression she was living in the United Kingdom.

“This is the envelope and I believe I have the back of the envelope on there too. That’s the Queen’s mark,” Christensen said pointing to an envelope she received last year. It carried a card from the Queen after she sent a card to her when her husband, Prince Phillip, died.

Christensen’s British Royal Family fandom is traced back to her own family history.

She says her great-great-great grandfather was part of the German royal family under the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha Duchy. The German Monarchy ended during World War I. Christensen has a certificate hanging on her wall proving she’s a princess.

“He was the youngest son of the family, so he didn’t get anything,” she said of her great-great-great-grandfather. “He came over here to be a gentleman farmer. He came to the town of Howe, he became a farmer, and that’s why I’m a teacher here in Wisconsin.”

For the past 40 years, Christensen has collected memorabilia that she has displayed throughout her apartment, including a plate celebrating the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Christensen says she plans to send cards to the Royal Family offering her condolences for Queen Elizabeth’s death. She still remembers when she received her first card from the Palace.

“I didn’t live in this apartment thank God because in the other apartment I was jumping up and down. In the hallway, ‘I got a card from the palace.’ But as you get more, because I have six of them, I don’t jump up and down anymore,” Christensen said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.