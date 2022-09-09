News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County to launch suicide death review team in response to rising deaths

Wisconsin Lifeline is Wisconsin's 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Suicide is a leading cause of death among children and adults, but spotting risk factors and warning signs isn’t easy.

September 4 through September 10 is National Suicide Prevention Week part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Nearly 46,000 people in the United States died by suicide in 2020, which is about one death every 11 minutes, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leaders from the Marathon County Health Department say the number of deaths by suicide is rising. In response, the Medical Examiner’s Office and Marathon County Health Department have formed a suicide death review team. The team will review and form recommendations for the prevention of suicide deaths. The teams will also strengthen existing community resources for mental health and suicide death survivors.

The team is set to launch next spring.

To date this year, 16 people have died by suicide. That number does not include open cases.

In 2021, 21 people died by suicide. The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office keeps records of demographic data about the deaths. In 2021, four people in their teens, four people in their 20s, five people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, four people in their 50s, and three people in their 60s died. In 16 of the cases, the death was classified as impulsive. Effects of the COVID pandemic were cited as factors in three of the deaths.

The 2022 report works to identify a number of social issues that may have been factors. Some of those topics include noting if the death occurred on a significant date, changes in relationship status, job or financial problems, and chronic medical conditions or a terminal diagnosis.

In 2014, 24 people in Marathon County died by suicide. In 2015, 15 people died in that manner. In 2016, 18 people died by suicide. In 2017, 20 people died by suicide. In 2018 and also 2019, that number was 25.

Resources in Wisconsin:

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline(link is external)988

Crisis Text Line Text HOPELINE to 741741

Veterans Crisis Line 988 (press 1)

Farmer Wellness Helpline 888-901-2558

TrevorLifeline (LGBTQ) 866-488-7386

Wisconsin Lifeline is Wisconsin’s 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline support center serving the entire state. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides care and support to people experiencing stressful situations—whether that is thoughts of suicide, a mental health concern, or a substance use issue. It is a free and confidential service that is available 24/7.

People of all ages who need help for themselves or a loved one can access the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline/Wisconsin Lifeline by:•    Calling 988 (multiple languages).•    Sending a text message to 988 (English only).•    Using the chat feature at 988lifeline.org(link is external) (English only).

