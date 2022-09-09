Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

ANTIGO

The Stumble Stump Rendezvous is Thursday-Sunday at the Springbrook Trailhead on North Virginia Street. The camp is full of re-enactors from the fur trapping and trading era of the 1790s to 1830s.

The Wolfman Triathlon begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Gardner Dam Scout Camp in White Lake. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., the ceremony at 9:45 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Antigo Middle School, located at 815 Seventh Ave.

The St. John’s Fall Festival at St. John Catholic Church is from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

BOULDER JUNCTION

The 30th Annual Colorama Arts & Crafts Show will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Community Center. It’s located at 5392 Park St. For more information on both the Colorama Arts & Crafts Show and the Colorama Dinner, contact the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce at 715-385-2400 or visit boulderjct.org.

EAGLE RIVER

The 8th annual SepTimber Ride is Saturday. This event boasts three unique bicycle rides – the 60K Northwoods Road Ride, a 100K Northwoods Road Ride and the ever-popular 28-mile Three Eagle Trail Ride; all of these rides will benefit the Great Headwaters Trails organization to support the development of the River Trail connecting Eagle River to the Heart of Vilas Trail. All rides begin and end at the Tribute Brewing Company in Eagle River, trail riders will head south along the Three Eagle Trail to sample wine at the Three Lakes Winery before returning while road riders have a choice of routes, 60K or 100K, which also will go to the Three Lakes Winery offering all participants the opportunity to sample their wines. A bratwurst picnic will follow all self-guided rides at Tribute Brewing Company. For more information contact the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce at 800-359-6315 or online at www.septimberride.com

GLEASON

The Gleason Area Lions Tractor/Truck Pull will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gleason Area Lions Park. It’s located at N5179 Bradley Street.

MERRILL

The Paper Cities Kennel Club AKC All-Breed Dog Shows and Obedience/Rally Trials is Saturday and Sunday at the Smith Center, 1100 Marc Drive. Click here for more information.

NEKOOSA

Families are invited to Historic Point Basse at 300 Wakelye Road in Nekoosa for the Harvest Fair. Families and individuals enjoy contests and tasty samples of the season. Traditional harvest activities; apple cider pressing, corn shelling, making sauerkraut, and harvest produce sales. The cost is $3 for adults and $1 for students. Preschoolers and members are free.

STEVENS POINT

Panacea will be held Sept 9-11 at Pacelli High School. The weekend features a carnival, silent auction, Farmer’s Market, and Friday night fish fry. Click here for event details.

WAUSAU

Wausau Community Theatre presents Disney’s Descendants: The Musical. Shows are Friday- Sunday at the Grand Theater in Wausau. Click here for showtimes and ticket information.

‘Artrageous Weekend’ returns to Wausau Sept. 10-11. Artrageous weekend is made up of four events including the Wausau Festival of Arts in downtown Wausau, Make and Take classes and art show at the Center for Visual Arts, Birds in Art at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, and Art in the Park at Marathon Park. Click here for more information.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

A Downtown Grand Affair will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on West Grand Avenue. The event includes music, food, craft fair shopping, a car show and more.

