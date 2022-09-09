First Alert Weather: Cooler & damp at times this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The string of dry and warm summer days was nice while it lasted. A cold front is slowly moving toward North Central Wisconsin on Friday evening and night, ushering in cooler and damper weather for the weekend. Increasing clouds for the remainder of Friday with showers and scattered storms in the far north and northwestern parts of the region. Temps will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers & a chance of storms north, while clouds with a perhaps showers later in the evening central and south. (WSAW)

Showers and storms are possible in the northwest part of the area early Friday evening. (WSAW)

A cold front will produce showers with scattered storms in the Northwoods Friday evening. (WSAW)

A cold front will produce wet weather Friday night. (WSAW)

If you have plans to head out for Friday night football games, there will be a good shot at showers/storms in parts of the Northwoods during the games, while in Central Wisconsin, the wet weather may hold off until later in the evening. So to be on the safe side south of Highway 29, you could take the rain gear but might not need it. The opposite will be true in the north, where you probably will need the poncho or rain jacket. Temps for the games early Friday evening will be in the 70s to the mid to upper 60s. Showers and isolated storms are expected later for Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows by daybreak Saturday in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be damp with times of rain. A chance of showers Sunday. (WSAW)

Times of rain showers on Saturday behind the cold front, which is forecast to stall off to our southeast. If you will be out and about check out the artistic items in Wausau and have the umbrella and jacket. Temps during the day will not make it out of the 60s for highs. The wet weather is anticipated to settle to the southeast Saturday night. Sunday features considerable cloudiness, with a chance of showers in Central Wisconsin during the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Times of showers on Saturday during the day into the early evening. (WSAW)

Times of showers on Saturday into the early evening. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon in Madison with a chance of showers. (WSAW)

An upper-level wave of low pressure may try to shift into the Badger State on Monday. The issue is where the low will track and be located. With a push into Central Wisconsin, additional showers are possible on Monday. However, if the low stays more to the south, clouds may be around on Monday with only a chance of showers. Due to the cloud cover, highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday with a pleasant day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A bit warmer on Wednesday with more sun than clouds. Highs close to 80. Late in the new week, there is a chance of showers or storms on Thursday (September 15th) and Friday (September 16th). Otherwise some sun and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.