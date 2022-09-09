First Alert Weather: Cool & rainy for the weekend

News and First Alert Weather App
Plenty of rain chances over the next 5 days starting with a chance for showers and storms to develop over North-Central Wisconsin Friday evening
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A touch of humidity to start Friday off with clouds expected to gradually increase throughout the day as a cold front moves into the region. Showers and storms will develop over North-Central Wisconsin by Friday evening, then transition into steady rainfall throughout much of Saturday. Occasional rain may occur on Sunday.

Times of showers both Saturday and Sunday. Keep the umbrella handy.
Times of showers both Saturday and Sunday. Keep the umbrella handy.(WSAW)

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds, warm, and a bit humid. Highs Friday are in the low 80s. A cold front will spark showers and a chance of storms Friday night into Saturday. Showers will begin to move into Northwestern Wisconsin Friday afternoon ahead of the moving cold front. Wet weather is expected to arrive over the Northwoods by the dinnertime hours. Much of Central Wisconsin should expect showers to by the evening. Thunderstorms will develop afterdark. Some storms may be strong at times, but no severe weather is expected.

The risk of wet weather will continue throughout Saturday. Heavy rain is possible at times where some isolated spots may accumulate 1-2 inches of rainfall between Friday night and Saturday night. Sunday will likely be drier, but occasional rain showers are still possible at times during the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms heading into Monday morning to start the work week off.

