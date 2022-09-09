News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest soccer, volleyball claim victories

Colin Abbiehl celebrates a goal against Wausau West on Sept. 8.
Colin Abbiehl celebrates a goal against Wausau West on Sept. 8.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Weston, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest boys soccer and volleyball claimed victories in their respective matchups on Thursday night.

Playing their cross-city rival in Wausau West, the boys soccer team got off to a quick start on a Colin Abbiehl goal in the 15th minute. Two more goals would be scored in the 3-0 win.

For their volleyball team, the Evergreens made quick work of Wisconsin Rapids. They sweep the Red Raiders, 3-0, to move to 2-0 in conference play.

