D.C. Everest soccer, volleyball claim victories

Weston, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest boys soccer and volleyball claimed victories in their respective matchups on Thursday night.

Playing their cross-city rival in Wausau West, the boys soccer team got off to a quick start on a Colin Abbiehl goal in the 15th minute. Two more goals would be scored in the 3-0 win.

For their volleyball team, the Evergreens made quick work of Wisconsin Rapids. They sweep the Red Raiders, 3-0, to move to 2-0 in conference play.

