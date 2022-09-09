David Gauderman become a leader on & off the field for Wittenberg-Birnamwood

WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - Just three weeks into the 2022 campaign…David Gauderman leads his conference in rushing yards with 375. This is the first time he’s entered a season as a full-time running back, as he is also a linebacker.

For his coaches, it didn’t take much to notice why they made such a move on offense.

“He’s powerful,” says Jasen Reick, Head Coach, Wittenberg-Birnamwood. “He’s a 6′1″, 225 pound kid and he’s athletic. He’s able to move well, that’s just a tough kid to bring down.”

while david may be a bigger kid now…which shows on the field…but according to david…it wasn’t always that way.

“From my sophomore to my junior year, I was pretty chubby,” David Gauderman, Running Back/Linebacker, Senior, Wittenberg-Birnamwood. “And I kind of just got after it in the weight room. And the next thing you know I’m benching 300 pounds, and you know, you name anything.”

But not only has Gauderman embraced his new role at running bac, but he’s also embraced his role as a leader of his team.

“It feels pretty good, I just know that you’re the guy people look to on your team to get the extra 10-15 yards that other people couldn’t,” says Gauderman. “Just mostly about scoring for the team and getting yards for the team.”

With the way David’s been carrying the rock so far, it has undoubtedly created a ripple effect on the rest of his team.

“It really reflects it,” syas Max Fraaza, Offensive & Defensive Lineman, Senior, Wittenberg-Birnamwood. “Obviously, he’s having a great year, but it’s all the same either way. Because if he has a good year, we’re having a good year.”

David and Wittenberg-Birnamwood will take on their conference rivals, Amherst, this week, which will be our Hilight Zone Game of the Week.

