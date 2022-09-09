News and First Alert Weather App
Crews fighting 10-acre fire in Boundary Waters

The fire is located southeast of Lake Three and north of Horseshoe Lake.
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELY, MN -- Crews are fighting a 10-acre wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

According to the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest division, the fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s located southeast of Lake Three and north of Horseshoe Lake.

Planes have begun dropping water on the fire.

Forest spokespeople estimate the fire is about 30 percent contained as of Friday morning.

Authorities say an upcoming cold front and precipitation Friday is expected to help in their fire suppression efforts.

That will allow them to reasses if conditions are safe enough for firefighters to access the fire by ground.

One campsite in the area is closed for firefighting operations, but no other fire restrictions are inplace.

