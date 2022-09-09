News and First Alert Weather App
Connexus Credit Union to build new location in Rib Mountain

Representatives from Ghidorzi, the Town of Rib Mountain, Connexus Board Members, and Connexus...
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Connexus Credit Union broke ground on its new location in Rib Mountain. It is set to open next summer.

The credit union will be located at the intersection of North Mountain Road and Hummingbird Lane.

“As we break ground on our new Rib Mountain branch, Connexus looks forward to continuing our investments in the Central Wisconsin communities we call home, maintaining our strong relationships with our current members, and welcoming new members in the Greater Wausau area,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus President & Chief Executive Officer.

The new branch is anticipated to be approximately 5,100 square feet. It will have a five-lane drive-thru with an ATM. A virtual tour of the branch is available here.

