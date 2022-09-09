Connexus Credit Union to build new location in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Connexus Credit Union broke ground on its new location in Rib Mountain. It is set to open next summer.

The credit union will be located at the intersection of North Mountain Road and Hummingbird Lane.

“As we break ground on our new Rib Mountain branch, Connexus looks forward to continuing our investments in the Central Wisconsin communities we call home, maintaining our strong relationships with our current members, and welcoming new members in the Greater Wausau area,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus President & Chief Executive Officer.

The new branch is anticipated to be approximately 5,100 square feet. It will have a five-lane drive-thru with an ATM. A virtual tour of the branch is available here.

