“Birds in Art” returns to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 118 worldwide artists, 11 of which are from Wisconsin, will be displaying their love of birds at this year’s “Birds in Art” exhibition as part of the Artrageous event.

Displays will consist of watercolor paintings, sculptures, drawings, and more.

“One...being part of it is just an honor. Two...I think the biggest thing for me is this show has raised the bar for my own work more than anything else.” said sculptor Don Rambadt.

The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum will be hosting the exhibit.

The exhibit’s hours for Saturday are 9 A.M-5 P.M and 10 A.M-5 P.M for Sunday.

“Birds in Art” will be on display until Sunday, November 27th with free admission.

