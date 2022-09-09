‘Artrageous Weekend’ returns to Wausau Sept. 10-11

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – ‘Artrageous weekend’ is returning to Wausau Sept. 10-11 to showcase artwork in a variety of styles and price ranges from over 120 juried, professional artists from across the nation. A variety of food selections along with musical entertainment will also be taking place at the 400 Block.

The outdoor celebration has become an annual event in the heart of Wausau. Artrageous weekend is made up of four events including the Wausau Festival of Arts in downtown Wausau, Make and Take classes and art show at the Center for Visual Arts, Birds in Art at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, and Art in the Park at Marathon Park.

“This year is really our recovery of COVID,” Wausau Festival of Arts Coordinator Zoe Morning said. “Last year, we had fewer artists and this year we are back and we are full. We have 35 new artists, so that’s very exciting and we are just ready to go.”

Mayor Katie Rosenberg will also proclimate Artageous weekend at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. The weekend is sure to have something to offer for everyone.

“It’s not just art, 2D art or 3D fine art, there’s music, there’s food, there’s things for their kids, we have just anything all weekend,” Wausau Festival of Arts Board President Ann Lemmer said.

Artists prepare all year for the event. It gives them the opportunity to show the public what they have to offer, make money and get people interested and excited about a variety of artwork.

“This is how they make their money, this is their bread and butter, so the one year that we had to cancel their event, that was canceling their livelihood, so I’m so glad to see them back this year,” Morning said.

Morning suggests to people going to the event downtown to start at 3rd and Washington, walk around the 400 Block and continue up 3rd near the YMCA. This will allow folks to see 126 juried artists, art classes, children’s activities, and thousands of other people.

The Artrageous weekend is free Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

